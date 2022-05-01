Car set on fire causes extensive damage to house

Damage to a house and car in Ramoan Gardens, Ballycastle

Police attended a report of a car on fire shortly after 3.15am, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, in the Ramoan Gardens area of the town.

While extensive damage was caused to the car and a nearby house, thankfully the two people inside the house at the time were unharmed.

Enquiries are ongoing, however, this is being treating as an arson attack at this time, and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any CCTV footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 317 01/05/22.