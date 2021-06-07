Car spotted driving wrong way on M1

A number of people reported the vehicle to police after it was observed driving along the M1 near Portadown.

It is understood an elderly man may have been driving.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a number of reports of a car being driven the wrong way on the M1 motorway near junction 11 at Lurgan at around midday on Monday 7th June.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Officers located the car and successfully removed it from the carriageway without further incident.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a car went on fire on the M1 near Junction 11 at 2pm this afternoon.

The PSNI said the NI Fire and Rescue Service was called. There were long tail backs and the PSNI were involved with traffic duty.

The car was recovered by 3.30pm.

