Caravan park shooting: Appeal after bullet holes found in caravans in the Walkers Lane area of Millisle

Detectives in Bangor are appealing for information and witnesses after shots were fired at a caravan and van in Millisle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.10pm on Sunday afternoon, 1st December that a caravan situated in a caravan park in the Walkers Lane area had a number of bullet holes in it.

“A van parked next to the caravan was also discovered with bullet holes in its windscreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millisle caravan park - Google maps.jpg

“Officers attended the scene and recovered a number of bullets and casings – no one was present at this time.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was caused to the windows of the caravan.

“Our enquiries are continuing today, and we are asking anyone who was in the area between Monday, 25th November and Sunday, 1st November who heard shots being fired during this timeframe, to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 729 01/12/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/