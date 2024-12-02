Caravan park shooting: Appeal after bullet holes found in caravans in the Walkers Lane area of Millisle
Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.10pm on Sunday afternoon, 1st December that a caravan situated in a caravan park in the Walkers Lane area had a number of bullet holes in it.
“A van parked next to the caravan was also discovered with bullet holes in its windscreen.
“Officers attended the scene and recovered a number of bullets and casings – no one was present at this time.
"Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was caused to the windows of the caravan.
“Our enquiries are continuing today, and we are asking anyone who was in the area between Monday, 25th November and Sunday, 1st November who heard shots being fired during this timeframe, to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 729 01/12/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/