Care home sex attack ‘deeply shocking’, says Commissioner for Older People

Pacemaker Press 25/05/21 The Commissioner for Older People for NI Eddie Lynch. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The man, who was aged 75 and had several previous convictions for sex offences, was also a resident of the south Belfast care home where the assault happened earlier this year.

Alexander Reynolds received a three-month sentence after he admitted targeting the woman earlier this year.

The Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, told the News Letter that he will now be making enquiries as to how the assault was allowed to happen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is deeply shocking that a person with over 200 previous convictions was not only able to reside in a care home with vulnerable, older people, but that he had the opportunity to assault another resident,” Mr Lynch said in a statement.

The head of a support group for care home residents’ loved ones, Julieann McNally of Care Home Advice and Support Northern Ireland (CHASNI), said the fact the assault occurred at all showed failings on the part of those charged with the victims’ care.

“Something has gone wrong somewhere along the line to allow this to happen,” she said.

“It is shocking, despicable really. Imagine if that was your mother, or grandmother.”

Mr Lynch, meanwhile, continued: “This should not have happened, especially given this man’s history of convictions, presumably, would have been well documented and known to the authorities.

“A care home should provide a safe and protected environment for its residents and in this case, a resident has been badly let down.”

He added: “I will be making enquiries with the Trust to ascertain how this was allowed to happen and what additional measures were put in place to ensure the added protection of those residents.

“The Trust and the care home provider are responsible for the safeguarding of all residents placed by them in care homes. They have questions to answer around the failure to protect the victim in this case.”

Reynolds carried out the attack on February 22.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told a member of staff overheard the pensioner ask the victim to perform a sexual act on him. Despite her refusal, Reynolds was then spotted holding the woman by the arm with her hand placed inside his trousers.

“When this behaviour was challenged, he let go of the complainant’s wrist and she walked away from him,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting a victim who is believed to have limited mental capacity. Defence barrister Sean O’Hare said his client does not remember the incident, but accepts the accuracy of the care worker’s account.

Mr O’Hare acknowledged Reynolds’ “significant” previous record, including other sexual offences, and detailed his periods of homelessness and isolation before securing accommodation at the facilities. Earlier that day the defendant had smuggled a bottle of vodka into the premises, the court heard.

“It was against that background that this incident occurred,” Mr O’Hare added. “Obviously there is zero possibility of him being able to return to that care home.”

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay described Reynolds’ criminal record as “absolutely horrendous”.

“A very significant element of that is in relation to sexual offending,” he observed. “It requires a custodial sentence, which is mitigated by his guilty plea (but) by nothing else.”