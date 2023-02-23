DCI Jon Caldwell was shot in front of his young son by suspected dissident republicans as he packed footballs into his car at the Youth Sport Omagh complex. He had just finished coaching a team of young soccer players. He was later reported as being stable but critical in hospital.

There were reports of children running crying and in significant distress from the complex to find their parents in the wake of the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal of Omagh High School Christos Gaitatzis explained in detail this morning what steps local schools would be taking to help affected children through the trauma."Yes it is very difficult for the whole community," he told BBC Radio Ulster this morning.

Omagh High School Principal Christos Gaitatzis has detailed the steps being taken to care for children who were caught up in the attack on an off duty police officer in Omagh last night at the Youth Sport Omagh complex.

Pupils from all the local schools were most likely in the Youth Sport Omagh complex last night, which is used by groups from right across the community.

Pupils from Omagh High School, Omagh Academy, the Christian Brothers Grammar School, Sacred Heart College and Loretto Grammar School may have been there as multiple clubs were present, including the Harriers running club and the local soccer club, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their ages would have ranged from those just finishing primary school right up to A-Level students, he said.

Principals from all the local schools have been discussing how best to deal with the impact on the children.

"And I have to say, we are shocked ourselves. I can only imagine how difficult it must be for the youngsters this morning, waking up to the aftershock of what they experienced last night."

The schools are now following critical incident protocols that were already in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Education Authority can provide the necessary support in terms of psychologists and counsellors coming into the schools, he said.

"But what I think is critical for us this morning for all schools, not just sort of the high school is just we need to get the kids together and give them a factual account of what happened last night."

They are compiling a list of all the children who were at the complex to get them together and reassure them of a strong support base where they can come and express their concerns and feelings, he said.

He added: "We know that some manifest the shock in a completely different way. Some of the kids will come and be extremely quiet this morning. Some of them might be crying like they did last night. So we really need to have the necessary support and people in place for those kids to go and talk to this morning."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be support for them from Education Authority counsellors and independent counselling services for adult staff, volunteer coaches and children in the days ahead, he said.

They will be able to reassure the children "that the schools are safe places where they are safeguarded and they have nothing to worry about”.