Police are investigating two separate arson attacks in which 15 vehicles were damaged.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first incident happened in the Old Saintfield Road area of Carryduff on Wednesday night.

Police received a report that shortly after 10pm eight cars and a lorry that were parked at a property in the area, and in the street nearby, had been targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several of the vehicles were completely burnt out, with others partially damaged, officers said.

One of the vehicles damaged in an arson attack in the Old Saintfield Road area of Carryduff on Wednesday night

The PSNI said it was working to establish a motive for the attack and appealed to anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area, to come forward.

The second arson incident happened at a commercial premises in the Diamond Gardens area of Finaghy in south Belfast in the early hours of Thursday.

Officers received a report that at around 1am an accelerant had been poured over the fence of a garage yard in the area and set alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This caused damage to six cars inside the yard and the fence at the property.