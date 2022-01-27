Case against alleged killer of tattoo artist Aiden Mann to be ‘fast-tracked’

Aidan Mann

During a brief mention of the case involving Barry Donnelly at Downpatrick Magistrates Court, a prosecuting lawyer revealed that the file “has been allocated to a senior public prosecutor” who had spoken to both the police and defence legal team.

“It is felt it is a case that could be fast tracked,” said the lawyer adding that “the police need six weeks to get the post mortem transcript and CCTV etc so after that six weeks this case can be fast tracked for Preliminary Enquiry”. This would see the case elevated to the Crown Court.

Donnelly (36) is accused of the murder of Aiden Mann and possessing “two large kitchen knives” in public, close to his home on Church Street in Downpatrick, on 3 January this year.

The 28-year-old tattoo artist, also known as Zen Black, was attacked on Church Street at about 11:00am.

Previous courts have heard that Donnelly, who did not attend today’s (Thurs) hearing, “has made admissions at interview and has expressed remorse for his actions.”

District Judge Amanda Brady adjourned the case to 24 February.

