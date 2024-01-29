Cash and jewellery taken during burglaries in the Bessbrook area of Newry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant Lewis said: “At approximately 11.25pm we received a report that the front door of a house in Riverside Crescent had been damaged and access gained to the property.

“A quantity of cash and jewellery was taken.

“A short time later, officers on patrol came across a second property that had been broken into in the same area.

Bessbrook

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anything, any vehicle or anybody acting suspicious in the areas or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1834 of 27/01/24.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.