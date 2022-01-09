Cash taken by armed gang during burglary in Co Down

The incident took place in the New Road area around 6pm.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant information about the burglary, to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “It was reported at around 6pm that three men, armed with handguns, entered a property in the New Road area and left with a sum of cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

“An investigation into the incident has been launched, and anyone who may have any information which could assist us with our enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number CW 1277 of 08/01/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.