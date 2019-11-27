CCTV footage shows last movements of murdered former BBC man Mike Kerr

Police have released CCTV showing the final movements of a former TV announcer who was found dead after being attacked in his home last week.

The body of widower Mike Kerr, 68, was discovered on November 19 by neighbours who became suspicious when he had not taken in the bins from outside his home in Bangor.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw gives and update to the media at PSNI Headquarters, Knock, and shows CCTV footage, in relation to the murder of Mike Kerr last week in Bangor. The 68-year-old was found brutally murder in his home. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Detectives are working to establish a motive for what was a “vicious” and “sustained” attack.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw has released CCTV showing some of Mr Kerr’s last known movements, and issued a fresh appeal for information.

She said they now believe Mr Kerr was attacked in his home some time between 2pm on Sunday, November 17 and 9.15am on Monday, November 18.

“He was defenceless and was subjected to a vicious and sustained attack receiving multiple blows to his head and body, and my thoughts remain with his family at this time,” she said.

“I am releasing CCTV footage which captures some of Mike’s final movements during a shopping trip into Bangor town centre on Saturday, November 16.

“He was a creature of habit and this was his normal routine weekend shopping trip.

“Mike had quite a precise routine for every day of the week which rarely varied, he always left home at approximately 9.15am to do his shopping, returning home at about 10.15am.

“Saturday, November 16 was no different and CCTV shows Mike walking along Birch Drive after leaving his home towards where he got the bus into Bangor town centre.

“You can see him going into a newsagents - one of Mike’s pleasures in life was completing the crossword in the Times newspaper every day.

“We then see him visiting a supermarket in the town to buy provisions for the weekend.

“Mike’s daily routine involved buying what he needed for the day ahead. On Saturdays he would buy enough food for Sunday also, and the meal that Michael bought for that Sunday remained uneaten.

“With this in mind, plus the fact that a neighbour saw him on Sunday afternoon, I now believe that Mike was killed sometime between 2pm on Sunday and 9.15am on Monday when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw Mike in Bangor town centre on Saturday or any time after that.”

Mr Kerr worked as a TV and radio announcer for BBC NI in the 1970s and 1980s.