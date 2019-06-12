CCTV image released over glider halt vandalism

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information over thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to ticketing machines at Glider halts in west Belfast in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police in west Belfast are investigating incidents of criminal damage at Glider halts at Beechview Park and St Genevieve’s earlier this year.”

Constable McMullan said: “Between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday 1st January, thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to ticketing machines at Glider halts in west Belfast. These acts of vandalism not only inconveniences the transport provider, they also inconvenience local communities who suffer as a result.

“We have been conducting an investigation into these incidents and are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we believe can help us with our enquiries. I would ask this individual, or anyone who believes they know who this is, to contact police at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 1162 of 01/01/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.