Actor Charlie Lawson has praised the “courage and devotion” of Lisa Dorrian’s family as they continue their search for her remains.

Actor Charlie Lawson. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Coronation Street star has given his full support to the family’s efforts to discover where Lisa’s killer left her body after the 25-year-old shop worker went missing from a Co Down caravan park.

Lisa was last seen at the site in Ballyhalbert in February 2005.

Since then, Joanne Dorrian has led the campaign to discover what happened to her much-loved sister.

Lisa Dorrian

She believes up to three individuals have the answers her family desperately needs – the killer, someone who may have been involved in covering up the crime, and a close confidant.

After meeting the Dorrian family, Charlie Lawson tweeted: “Thank you for allowing me to help your quest. Huge respect and affection for your courage and devotion to resolving this crime. Nearly there! X.”

A response from the @letsfindlisa social media account said: “Thank you @charlie_lawson1 for always supporting us and Lisa.”Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Joanne said she might one day be able to forgive the person who killed Lisa, but only when they confess to their crime and reveal the location of her body.After meeting with Joanne and dad John on Monday, Lawson said he was aware of the Let’s Find Lisa campaign “through Joanne’s hard work”.

He said: “What always gets me is courage and bravery. I’m a sucker for it and I just think this is the bravest woman I’ve ever met.

Lisa Dorrian's father John and sister Joanne at an area - one mile from the caravan site - that has been searched several times by police. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

“You listen to the facts, consider the 400 searches and all the anniversaries, and it just shows the extraordinary resilience of this family.”

The Belfast-born actor said he can’t understand how the killer isn’t troubled by their conscience.

“You try and get your head around it, but you can’t,” he said.

“It’s got to be eating away at them,” he added.

Lisa’s mum Pat died aged 59 in 2015, without getting the chance to lay her daughter to rest.

Joanne is hopeful that her dad, now aged 77, will still be around to see his daughter given a Christian burial.

“I owe this to my sister because she would do the same for me and more,” she said.