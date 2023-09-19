Celtic Football Club seeking settlement over Boys Club historical sex abuse case say lawyers

Celtic Park , Parkhead, Celtic Football Club's stadium

Solicitors acting for 22 former Celtic Boys Club players said Celtic has "indicated their intention to enter settlement negotiations" but has not admitted liability.

Celtic has been contacted for comment.

The case relates to abuse at the youth club - which was not formally affiliated with Celtic FC - by convicted paedophiles James Torbett and Frank Cairney.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the firm told STV News: "Thompsons Solicitors are pleased to confirm that Celtic Plc have indicated their intention to enter settlement negotiations within the context of the Celtic group proceedings litigation.

"This litigation relates to cases of historical abuse at Celtic Boys Club by convicted paedophiles James Torbett and Frank Cairney.

"Celtic Plc have not formally admitted liability or made any other formal concessions but their desire to now enter negotiations to explore the possibility of a settlement of this action has been made clear.

"This means that parties will ask the court to adjourn the forthcoming proof to allow work to be undertaken to value individual cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We appreciate that there has been significant public interest in this action and hope that this comment clarifies the current situation."

A judge gave the go-ahead for the group legal action at Scotland's highest civil court, the Court of Session in Edinburgh, last year.

The club had argued in court that the action should not be allowed to proceed, arguing the boys club was an entirely separate entity, but judge Lord Arthurson ruled the case could go ahead.

The club has previously said it is "appalled by any form of historic abuse".