Belfast bomb victim Jennifer McNern (centre) in 2022 was involved in a court action to challenge delays over Troubles pension.

​More than £25m has been paid out under the Troubles Permanent Disabled Scheme since it was launched two years ago.

It was set up to compensate those seeking redress over the wounds and trauma they suffered as a result of the violence.

However, some victims’ groups have been critical of the application process and the length of time it takes before a final decision is made.

Just over 700 people have applied to date. Of those 239 claims have been deemed ineligible.

The Victims' Payment Board, which administers the fund, told the BBC that the rejections were largely a result of applications not meeting criteria.

The time-frame covered in terms of Troubles-related incidents spans from January 1 1966 to April 12 2010. The ages of victims range from 12 people in the 90-plus category to one person under 19.

The scheme was established in law by the Westminster government in 2020, with a view to providing pensions to those who suffered either physically and/or psychologically during the Troubles.

Around 46,000 individuals are known to have been physically injured, with thousands more psychologically damaged.

The scheme’s secretary Paul Bullick said expectations were having to be "managed" about what the payment board can deliver.

So far about 90 appeals have been lodged against a determination made by the board.Mr Bullick said he understands those frustrations but added: "This isn't a scheme that you apply to, and you have a decision or a determination or a payment out the door in six weeks.

"We're going back some 50 years in some cases, if not more. We have many multiple incident applications, and we are at the mercy of our evidence providers."

He said the revised application form should make it easier for victims to initially provide much more information, and therefore have their case assessed quicker.

The scheme will run for a total of five years from the date it first launched on August 31, 2021.Asked if there was a possibility that budget pressures might have an affect on the operation of the scheme in the future, Mr Bullick said he did not believe that was the case as the money is currently ring-fenced.

"I've had no indication that the funding is at risk,” he said.

"The government has given their assurance this money will continue to be made available. I'd like to think more money will be paid out to victims who deserve it as time goes on."

On the first anniversary of the scheme’s launch, Mr Bullick acknowledged that the application process for many victims could be daunting.

Mr Bullick said the board does not want any impediment to anyone making an application and said free advice and support is available to those who need it.