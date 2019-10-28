Charlotte Murray murder: Diggers begin search in Tyrone

Detectives investigating the murder of Omagh woman Charlotte Murray have begun clearing a site in Co Tyrone in preparation for a search operation.

The 34-year-old was last in contact with her family seven years ago and her body has never been found.

Charlotte Murray who has not been in contact with her family since late 2012. Photo: Pacemaker

Earlier this month Johnny Miller, from Redford Park in Dungannon, was found guilty of her murder.

A jury at Dungannon Crown Court returned a unanimous decision – supporting the prosecution’s case that Miller had murdered his ex-fiancee some time between October 31 and November 2, 2012.

The 48-year-old chef was the last person to see Ms Murray alive.

Miller insisted throughout the four-week trial that he did not kill Ms Murray and he did not believe she was dead.

Miller was told by the judge that he must serve life in prison. A hearing is due to take place next month to set the jail term he must serve.

Diggers were moved onto a site on the Maydown Road in Benburb on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This week, we are conducting searches in the Benburb area in the hope of finding Charlotte’s remains.

A digger will prepare the ground to enable draining of a flooded quarry. This step is being taken so that the floor of the quarry can be effectively searched.

“This has been an area of significant interest throughout my investigation and today’s searches are following a detailed review of all of the information available to me from my investigation and the subsequent trial.”

DCI Corrigan said Ms Murray’s family and friends “have suffered greatly from the time when she was last in contact with them” seven years ago.

“I want to recover her body and allow her loved ones to finally put her to rest. They deserve to be able to say their goodbyes.”

The senior detective said: “We have previously conducted searches in this area with specialist divers however I want to drain the water so that an extensive search can be carried out of the quarry floor. I am as determined as ever to bring Charlotte’s remains home to her family and I need to satisfy myself that every avenue has been explored.”

Anyone who has any information about the location of Ms Murray’s remains, or any information that might help investigators, is asked to contact detectives on the 101 number Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.

DCI Corrigan added: “Seven years have now passed and it is important that we bring Charlotte’s family the closure that any grieving family deserves.”