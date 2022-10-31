Ms Murray, a twin who was originally from Omagh, but living in Moy, was aged 34 when she disappeared around October 31, 2012,

Johnny Miller from Moy was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in February 2020, however, he has never revealed what happened to her body.

On the tenth anniversary of the murder, a senior PSNI detective has appealed directly to Miller to “do the decent thing” and stop prolonging the suffering of the victims’ family and friends.

Charlotte Murray, who was originally from Omagh, Co Tyrone, but had been living in Moy, was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Johnny Miller was sentenced to life in February 2020 for killing Charlotte, but still refuses to say where her remains are, denying her friends and family the chance to say their final goodbyes and lay her to rest.

“His cowardly silence is cruel and is prolonging the suffering and distress for Charlotte’s family.

They have already been through unimaginable turmoil and they simply want to know the truth about what happened to her.

“I am appealing directly to Johnny Miller – do the decent thing, end the family’s suffering and tell us where Charlotte is".

Advertisement Hide Ad

The senior detective in charge of the investigation added: “It’s also possible that other people know where Charlotte’s body is or what happened to her. If you do, please come forward now with the information we need to bring Charlotte home to her family. It is the honourable thing to do and is the very least Charlotte’s family deserve.

“Please call police with any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is. The Major Investigation Team can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Ms Murray’s family have been campaigned for a new law in Northern Ireland that would restrict parole for convicted killers who continue to refuse to disclose the location of their victims’ bodies.