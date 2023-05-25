According to the BBC, the the move was agreed unanimously by the Policing Board and accepted by Mr Byrne.

It is now awaiting approval of its decision by the Department of Justice but that is considered a formality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Byrne – who was previously chief constable of Cheshire Police – initially arrived in Northern Ireland in July 2019 on a five-year deal.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

But that will now be extended until 2027 – and by then 60-year-old Mr Byrne would become the PSNI's longest-serving chief constable.

According to the BBC discussions began weeks ago and all 19 board members, including representatives of the five largest political parties, backed the move at a meeting on April 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed the decision involved an assessment of Mr Byrne's performance to date, as well as his objectives for the years ahead.