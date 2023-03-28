Chief Constable Simon Byrne responds to 'severe' security threat assessment from MI5

Responding to the independent assessment which means the threat has moved from an attack is ‘likely’ to an attack is ‘highly likely’, Mr Byrne added: “This is part of an ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5.

"We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities."

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

He further thanked local people for their support.

“I would also like to thank the community and political leaders of Northern Ireland for their overwhelming support for the Police Service in recent times,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not be deterred from delivering a visible, accessible and responsive community focused policing service to keep people safe”.