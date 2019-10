The P.S.N.I. is appealing for information after a nine year-old child was assaulted by a gang of youths in an alleyway in a Northern Ireland housing estate.

The alleged assault occurred in the Highburn Gardens area of Belfast on Thursday October 10 at approximately 5:00pm. “Can you help us and the victim? Can you identify the suspects?,” said the P.S.N.I. “If you have any information - you can reach us by calling 101. “The incident number is 1469 10/10/19,” added police.