Child injured after masonry thrown through Belfast house window in racist hate attack
Police believe the incident was racially motivated, describing it as a hate crime that left a mother and child injured and a young family traumatised, while saying the perpetrators ‘bring nothing but shame’ to their community.
The attack saw masonry hurled through the window of a house on the Roden Street area of south Belfast.
Said police District Commander Superintendent Dornan: “At around 7.40pm on Monday evening, a large piece of masonry was thrown through a window into the living room of a family home.
“This was an exceptionally serious incident, which resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass. The child’s mother was also injured and the young family traumatised.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home. Those responsible for such racist violence bring nothing but shame on their local community. In contrast, the victims of this attack are working hard for their local community within the health service.
“There will be people living locally who know who was involved. I am appealing directly to them to stand up against this hate by providing any and all information that will help us to stop this and bring those responsible to justice.”
Anyone with information is urged to either get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or contact the police through their website or non-emergency phone number 101, quoting reference number 1534 04/11/24.