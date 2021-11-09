The incident happened at a property in East Belfast last night (Monday 8th November).

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after 10:25pm, it was reported that a single shot from a shotgun was fired at the front door of a house in the Tower Court area.

“A male occupant in his 40s was downstairs at the time of the incident, and a woman also in her 40s and two children aged 5 and 10 years old were upstairs.

PSNI

“Damage was caused to the front door of the property, with no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2210 08/11/21. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

