Chloe Mitchell: Hundreds of people attend vigils in Ballymena and Belfast after 21-year-old's murder - 25 images

Family of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell have endured ‘a living hell’ after her murder and have been left ‘devastated’, her elder brother Philip Mitchell has said.
Chloe Mitchell went missing on June 2 and just over a week later a man was charged with her murder.
1. 14th June 2023 Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. The 21-year-old went missing in her home then Ballymena 2 June. A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of suspected human remains. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
2.
Family and Friends of Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena , as Vigils take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday evening in memory of Chloe Mitchell. Photo: pacemaker
3.
Philip Mitchell, the brother of Chloe Mitchell, shows emotion during a vigil in King George's Park, Ballymena, to mark the death of Chloe Mitchell and violence against women. Photo: Liam McBurney
4.
Philip Mitchell, the brother of Chloe Mitchell, shows emotion during a vigil in King George's Park, Ballymena, to mark the death of Chloe Mitchell and violence against women. Photo: Liam McBurney