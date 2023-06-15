News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. .Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. .
Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. .

Chloe Mitchell: Hundreds of people attend vigils in Ballymena and Belfast after 21-year-old's murder - 25 images

Family of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell have endured ‘a living hell’ after her murder and have been left ‘devastated’, her elder brother Philip Mitchell has said.
By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:06 BST

Chloe Mitchell went missing on June 2 and just over a week later a man was charged with her murder.

Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell.

1. 14th June 2023 Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. The 21-year-old went missing in her home then Ballymena 2 June. A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of suspected human remains. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Family and Friends of Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena , as Vigils take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday evening in memory of Chloe Mitchell.

2.

Family and Friends of Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena , as Vigils take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday evening in memory of Chloe Mitchell. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Philip Mitchell, the brother of Chloe Mitchell, shows emotion during a vigil in King George's Park, Ballymena, to mark the death of Chloe Mitchell and violence against women.

3.

Philip Mitchell, the brother of Chloe Mitchell, shows emotion during a vigil in King George's Park, Ballymena, to mark the death of Chloe Mitchell and violence against women. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Philip Mitchell, the brother of Chloe Mitchell, shows emotion during a vigil in King George's Park, Ballymena, to mark the death of Chloe Mitchell and violence against women.

4.

Philip Mitchell, the brother of Chloe Mitchell, shows emotion during a vigil in King George's Park, Ballymena, to mark the death of Chloe Mitchell and violence against women. Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6