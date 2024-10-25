Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A DUP MP has said that UK authorities must learn to stop throwing police officers "under the bus” in the face of political pressure, in the wake of the Chris Kaba shooting case.

Sammy Wilson also worries that by putting the officer who shot Kaba on trial, it will make police (including the PSNI, the UK's only fully-armed force) less likely to draw for their weapons in response to threats.

He also indicated that Northern Ireland knows well the effect that “spineless” police leadership has had on morale.

The Chris Kaba case reached its finale this week, with the officer who shot him being found not guilty of murder.

Demonstrators outside New Scotland Yard in London during a protest over the killing of Chris Kaba, September 17, 2022

Kaba was part of a street gang/rap group called '67', and boasted about shooting, stabbing and beating people in his lyrics.

He had convictions for knife crime, and had been involved in two different shootings in the days leading up to his own death.

On the night in question in 2022 he was driving his Audi through London (while high on cocaine) when Met Police officers in marked cars with flashing blue lights boxed him in.

As policemen surrounded his car, Kaba started to ram it back and forth to break out of the blockade, and was shot dead.

Kaba's family and Black Lives Matter supporters framed the shooting as a racist killing of a black man.

Sgt Martyn Blake was then charged with murder for firing the fatal shot.

The sergeant's anonymity was then lifted by a court.

A £10,000 bounty was reportedly put on his life by the 67 gang, while his family had to get 24-hour security and leave their home.

‘POLICE CHIEFS MUST HAVE BACK OF THEIR OFFICERS’:

“The disturbing thing about this case was how the police and the CPS were prepared to throw a policeman under the bus in order to deal with a high-profile case where there was a lot of press and political interest from an ethnic group,” said Mr Wilson.

“If you look at the record of our own police commanders in Northern Ireland, they've had no hesitation in throwing ordinary policemen under the bus – as we've seen with the incident on the Ormeau Road and other cases when there's enough political pressure put on (from Sinn Fein in that case) that the interest of the officers is secondary to covering their own back, and making sure the right kind of political vibes are sent out.

“We've already seen the impact of a spineless police hierarchy in the face of press interest or pressure group interest.

“I think the thing the authorities should learn here is that really they have got to have the interests of the morale of the police force as one of their primary concerns, and not be prepared to wave in the wind like pieces of grass when pressure comes on.”

He noted that some specialist firearms teams in London had downed their weapons after Sgt Blake was charged, in protest at the move.

But in Northern Ireland “we don't have that luxury” because weapons are issued as standard “because of the terrorist threat”.

Will the Kaba case make PSNI officers think twice about reaching for their weapons in a life-threatening situation?

“I think it's bound to do so,” said Mr Wilson.

“See once that happens for a police officer themselves, a moment's hesitation could put their own lives, or the lives of their comrades, in danger.

“That's another implication of the disgraceful way the police and CPS behaved here in London.”

‘HOW MANY GUYS HAVE I STABBED?’

Whilst it had often been reported that Kaba was a father-to-be, it has emerged since his death that he was barred from seeing his pregnant girlfriend due to domestic violence.

Here are some of his lyrics with the group 67: "I put violence on the streets /

“Skrr round there with Siz like who wants T /

“Dem boy know who I am like go ask the streets /

“Kicking up doors upsa, like I was kicking man's head on the wing /

“Ain't that thing to block, that b**ch her face is doing hella things...

“How many guys have I cheffed [knifed], how many poles [guns] have I slapped?

"Man like call off Itch you’re way too mad.”

And: “Two-door, three man, one wap, two shanks /

"Poled up so he's getting whacked...

“Facetime with that shotty [shotgun] /

“Skid, skrr with the guys, really tryna catch a body /

"Dash when I see 'dem lights, cah they know I got somebody /

"Went jail three times, ain't going back for nobody.”