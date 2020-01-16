Christopher Meli killing: Two of eight defendants jailed for manslaughter

Eight young people were yesterday sentenced for offences linked to the death of west Belfast man Christopher Meli.

While two defendants were sent to jail, six other co-accused who admitted affray received sentences ranging from probation to community service.

Mr Meli was beaten by a crowd of up to 15 people in an area known as Doc’s Path in Twinbrook in December 2015.

Two of his friends were also attacked as part of a series of violent incidents in the area involving two groups of young people.

The father of one died at the scene, and a post-mortem concluded that death was due to an upper airways obstruction and inhalation of blood caused by facial injuries as a result of blows to the head which caused bleeding in his nose and mouth.

Mr Meli’s family – who attended the sentence hearing wearing black hoodies bearing the 20-year-old’s name and image – sat in the public gallery of Belfast Crown Court.

They heard Mr Justice Colton acknowledge their “anguish and distress” after reading their victim impact statements.

The judge said: “These statements convey the utter despair that Christopher’s death has caused the family.

“His death has impacted on every aspect of their lives and they will live with the grief and consequences of Christopher’s death for the rest of their lives.”

Judge Colton added: “I am conscious that the evidence in this case was insufficient to establish a charge of murder against any of the defendants and this has come as a disappointment to them.

“At the end of the day, there is no sentence that I can impose that will cure the tragic loss suffered by Christopher’s family.”

Judge Colton described what occurred as “chaotic and fast moving”.

Mr Meli and his group were attacked in revenge for an earlier assault on defendant Daniel McGrath, who sustained a broken nose after he was punched and kicked in a kebab shop.

Two of the eight defendants – Caolan Lavery,20, from Belfast Road in Glenavy, and 22-year-old Lee Smyth who is currently in HMP Maghaberry – both admitted a charge of manslaughter.

Smyth was handed a nine-year sentence by Mr Justice Colton, who said he had “no doubt” he played a “leading role” in the attack on Mr Meli.

Describing what happened as “gratuitous violence by punching and kicking a defenceless man whilst he was on the ground”, the judge said Smyth also joined in the attacks on Mr Meli’s two friends.

Noting Smyth carried out a further attack as Mr Meli lay prone following the group attack, the judge said he accepted Smyth did not intend to cause really serious harm, and that the remorse he has since expressed was genuine.

Smyth was handed a nine-year sentence which will be divided equally between custody and licence.

Laverty pleaded on the grounds he was a “secondary participant” in the joint enterprise but did not punch or kick Mr Meli in the incident giving rise to his death.

Telling Laverty his presence and conduct encouraged others to harm Mr Meli, the judge told the father of one his conduct was “shameful” when he kicked Mr Meli on the side after the initial attack.

He was handed a five-year sentence and will serve half in jail, and half on licence.

The six other defendants all admitted affray.

Stephen McCann, 22, from Dundrinne Road in Castlewellan, was ordered to carry out 150 hours community service, and Aaron Stilges, 22, from Laurelvale in Crumlin, who has 25 criminal convictions, was placed on probation for two years.

Gary Lewis, 21, from Antrim Road in Belfast, was handed a combination order of 40 hours community service and two years probation.

From Thornhill Crescent in Dunmurry, 21-year-old Daniel McGrath was ordered to carry out 100 hours community service.

Daniel McManus, 20, from Springbank Avenue in Belfast, who was “on the periphery of events”, was placed on probation for a year.

The only female to be charged, 21-year-old mother of two Shannon McIlwaine from Glenalina Crescent, was given a conditional discharge.