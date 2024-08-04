The Church of Ireland has issued a statement in the wake of an anti-immigration protest in Belfast which later turned violent on Saturday.

Bishop George Davison and Bishop David McClay, the Church of Ireland bishops with dioceses covering Belfast, said Christians should show “love, kindness, grace and care to every person that we meet”.

It comes after the other two major Protestant churches issued statements on the matter, with the Presbyterian church saying “hatred against any section of the community” is “wrong” and “entirely anti-Christian”, and the Methodists saying “each one who has made Ireland their home belongs here”.

A protest against immigration – with a particular focus on Muslim immigration – took place in Belfast city centre, with a counter-protest occurring nearby.

Syrian shop owner Abdelkader Al Alloush counts the cost of damage to his shop in Sandy Row in south Belfast after last night's rioting in the area

Later on in the Botanic and Sandy Row areas, a shisha cafe was smashed up and a Halal supermarket, car, and shisha cafe burnt out, respectively.

The statement from the Anglican bishops Davison and McClay read: “Words and actions that lead to violence on our streets, the damage of property, and putting the safety of people at risk cannot be condoned but must be condemned by all of us.

“In the parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus Christ taught that our neighbour is the person whom we meet, whatever their background, race or belief.

"It is imperative on the Church then, in every local context, to find ways to welcome the stranger, to care for the refugee, and to extend God’s love, kindness, grace and care to every person that we meet.

"In reaching towards others with welcome and blessing in every way we can, we demonstrate faithfulness to the call of Jesus and a better way to live.

“We have made strides forward in Northern Ireland in terms of reconciliation and the pursuit of all that makes for peace.