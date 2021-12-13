Church security call following vandalism

Ballynasaggart Church of Ireland damage caused by vandalism

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, who was co-opted into the Assembly to replace former party leader Arlene Foster when she stepped down in October, was speaking after a stained-glass window was smashed at Ballynasaggart Church of Ireland in the Ballygawley/ Augher area.

“This time last year I raised this issue in the Council as there had been 600 attacks on places of worship across Northern Ireland between 2014 and 2019,” she said. “Sadly a lot of those had been across Tyrone and Fermanagh.

“We have been urging the Department of Justice to put in place a scheme similar to one already in existence in England which would help fund churches to install CCTV and other security measures.”

Party colleague, councillor Wills Robinson said: “I have been speaking to the folks in Ballynasaggart Church of Ireland including the Minister who just want this to stop. They have had a window broken. They are all volunteers offering a service to the communinty.