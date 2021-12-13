Church security call following vandalism
An MLA has called for the government to fund CCTV for places of worship after a Church in Co Tyrone was vandalised.
DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, who was co-opted into the Assembly to replace former party leader Arlene Foster when she stepped down in October, was speaking after a stained-glass window was smashed at Ballynasaggart Church of Ireland in the Ballygawley/ Augher area.
“This time last year I raised this issue in the Council as there had been 600 attacks on places of worship across Northern Ireland between 2014 and 2019,” she said. “Sadly a lot of those had been across Tyrone and Fermanagh.
“We have been urging the Department of Justice to put in place a scheme similar to one already in existence in England which would help fund churches to install CCTV and other security measures.”
Party colleague, councillor Wills Robinson said: “I have been speaking to the folks in Ballynasaggart Church of Ireland including the Minister who just want this to stop. They have had a window broken. They are all volunteers offering a service to the communinty.
The Fermanagh and Omagh councillor added: “The hall and the church cater for older people as well as youngsters too.. They have worked hard to build good facilities, they shouldn’t have to tolerate criminal damage. This has been raised with the police and anyone with information should contact the police.”