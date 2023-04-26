​Ex policeman and TUV candidate Stewart Ferris said of the Ombudsman's report into the investigation of Patsy Kelly’s 1974 murder: “The report which accuses the RUC of ‘collusive behaviours’ paints a totally misleading picture of the security forces. In using such a term the office is unfairly blackening the name of the security forces.

"In the way this is being reported it is easy to miss the key fact that police had no prior knowledge of the murder.

“What has been described in the report is not collusion as it is commonly understood by the public.

TUV Downshire East candidate Stewart Ferris

“Once again it is telling that the overstretched nature of the security forces during the 1970s is ignored by the Ombudsman.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said: “Judging the actions of the RUC against contemporary standards ignores the substantial operational challenges facing officers.

