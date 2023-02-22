News you can trust since 1737
Class A controlled drugs seized during search of property in ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to west Belfast UDA

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force yesterday carried out a search of a property in north Belfast (February 21).

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized during the search."

He said the “seizure is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control”.

Cocaine
Inspector Corrigan added: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support.

"We will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/