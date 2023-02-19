A PSNI spokesperson said officers from the Organised Crime Branch carried out the search in Aldervale on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminality within the greater Craigavon area.

The detectives involved were accompanied by local officers from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District and Tactical Support Teams, the PSNI said.

Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: “The items seized will now be subject to forensic examination and our enquiries remain ongoing. This search and seizure is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality and the supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break within our communities, as it feeds wider organised criminality.

Aldervale, Craigavon - Google image