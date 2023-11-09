Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have made two arrests and seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs in east Belfast on Wednesday, November 8.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two men aged, 31-years and 48-years were stopped in the Wayland Street area on Wednesday evening.

A quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs have been recovered with a street value of approximately £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This operation is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

PSNI

Both men were arrested on drugs related offences and remain in custody at this stage.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: "This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Belfast safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets."

Anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is advised to contact police on 101.