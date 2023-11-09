Class A drugs worth £20,000 seized in east Belfast during ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two men aged, 31-years and 48-years were stopped in the Wayland Street area on Wednesday evening.
A quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs have been recovered with a street value of approximately £20,000.
This operation is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.
Both men were arrested on drugs related offences and remain in custody at this stage.
Detective Inspector Corrigan said: "This search and arrest demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Belfast safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets."
Anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is advised to contact police on 101.
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.