Claudy bomb anniversary:‘Time has not diminished loss or horror of what happened’

Relatives and friends of the dead attended yesterday’s service in Claudy commemorating the 50th anniversary of the attack

Yesterday marked exactly 50 years since three bombs were detonated, without warning, in the rural Co Londonderry village.

A total of nine people lost their lives as a direct result of the bomb attack.

To date, no organisation has ever claimed responsibility and no one has ever faced justice for what happened.

Jim McClelland

The Provisional IRA, however, is widely believed to have been responsible.

Mr McClelland was one of three people killed by a bomb planted outside the Beaufort Hotel in the village.

Mr McClelland, David Miller and William Temple all lost their lives to the explosion outside the hotel.

Mr McClelland’s niece, Tracy Deans, described the bomb victim as “unassuming, gentle and kind, with a great sense of humour and the loveliest laugh”.

In a moving tribute on behalf of the McClelland family for the 50th anniversary, she added: “The family home was close to Cumber Presbyterian Church where they worshipped, and the church was very much at the centre of his life.

“Jim was a devout man with a deep love of God and the Bible. He loved singing in church, especially his favourite hymn, ‘What A Friend We Have In Jesus’, and he also enjoyed the different social activities the church ran, especially the bowling club.”

She continued: “Jim was a member of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, belonging to the Claudy Branch Club; and a lifelong Orangeman in his local lodge, Killaloo True Blues LOL 621.

“The 12th of July was the highlight of his year, and he loved putting on the bowler hat and all the regalia as well as the parade itself.

“Although hard-working, Jim was notoriously hard to get out of bed in the morning with one exception – the Twelfth. He was well-known round the village, and enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life and having a wee chat and some craic.”

Reflecting on the horror inflicted on Claudy 50 years ago, she said: “There are so many people who still carry the pain of what happened in Claudy 50 years ago. The passing of time does not diminish the horror, loss, or sheer senselessness of what happened, and nor does it diminish the memories of those who died.

“Jim lived a very ordinary life, but the mark he left in the mem ories of those who knew him is testament to how special he actually was.