Police are currently in attendance at the scene of a sudden death in the Cliftonville Avenue area of north Belfast.

The PSNI says that officers are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Cliftonville Avenue area of North Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have not released any other information but say an update will be issued in due course.

Independent councillor Paul McCusker said the PSNI Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is leading the investigation.

He said it was sad news and expressed sympathy to the friends and family of the deceased.