Cliftonville Avenue Belfast: PSNI officers at scene of sudden death
The PSNI says that officers are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Cliftonville Avenue area of North Belfast.
Police have not released any other information but say an update will be issued in due course.
Independent councillor Paul McCusker said the PSNI Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is leading the investigation.
He said it was sad news and expressed sympathy to the friends and family of the deceased.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.