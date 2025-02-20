Clonoe ambush: TUV and UUP slam prospect of prosecutions for SAS soldiers as case is referred to PPS

​Both TUV and UUP figures have condemned the fact the Clonoe ambush is being referred to prosecutors.

The TUV leader Jim Allister said the move was “the inevitable consequence of the rash finding by the coroner” in the first place.

“We now face the gruesome prospect of the soldiers standing trial for relieving the community of a band of bloodthirsty terrorists who went out that night intent on murder,” he said.

Traditional Unionist Voice party leader Jim Allister has said the prospect of SAS soldiers facing prosecution is a 'gruesome' one (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“There will be real anger across Northern Ireland – particularly among those who lost loved ones at the hands of the IRA – at this news.

“When we have a system which puts the security forces, but never the terrorists, in the dock something is badly wrong.”

UUP MLA and former soldier Doug Beattie meanwhile told the News Letter: “I disagreed with the coroner's judgement in this particular case, and laid out my reasons.

"I believe the soldiers acted within the rules of engagement that were laid out in front of them. They reacted at a moment in time their lives were in danger. I'm in no doubt that a file will go to the PPS and they will see exactly what I see."

If, in the event, a prosecution does go ahead, Mr Beattie said "I think it's destined to fail".

"If it goes to court I believe the court will find the individuals clearly thought their lives were in danger, therefore under the rules of the Yellow Card – which are the rules of engagement – they were entitled to engage,” he said.

"Everybody has to adhere to the the law. Everybody should be held to the same level. But here we are again: heavily armed terrorists stopped by lethal force, which was legal lethal force, and we are [potentially] in court.

"The government need to put a stop to this. It's absolutely ridiculous. And we'll see the same happening in regards to Loughgall and other incidents as such. We need to make sure there's a distinction between the terrorists and the lawful forces and the action that they did."

The previous government did try to halt such prosecutions of soldiers – alongside those of loyalists and republicans – with its Legacy Act, which the UUP and others opposed.

That's because "the Legacy Act was poorly designed" he said.

Asked how he believes the soldiers involved in the Clonoe ambush will be feeling, he said: "I think they'll be feeling absolutely let down by a system which has failed them.

"The military when they are brought into a policing organisation are a blunt instrument. People need to understand this. And when they're put in a position with heavily-armed terrorists, they will only ever act one way, and that is to engage. And they'll engage until the threat is neutralised.