Co Antrim man accused of beating his girlfriend with a walking stick
Callum McDonald is also accused of punching the woman in a stomach a dozen times during a previous attack.
Refusing to grant bail to the 33-year-old defendant, a judge ruled that he poses a potential risk to other women.
McDonald, originally from Scotland but with an address at Ravarnet Walk in Lisburn, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and criminal damage.
Prosecutors said police discovered the alleged victim with facial injuries after they were called to the property on October 26 this year.
“She claimed (McDonald) had used his right hand to squeeze her throat and she found it hard to breathe,” Crown counsel said.
“She fought back, but he lifted a walking stick, continued squeezing her throat, shouted that he was going to kill her and used the walking stick to assault her.”
McDonald is accused of damaging a television and picture frames during the incident.
The woman required a number of stitches to a cut on her lip.
She also disclosed details of an earlier alleged attack sometime in August.
Counsel added: “She told police that she had been punched to the stomach approximately 12 times, leaving bruises which had since faded.”
McDonald was seeking release from custody to go back to live in Scotland.
A defence barrister submitted: “He intends to contest these matters, and I’m asking the court to take a leap of faith.”
But Mr Justice Humphreys said the alleged circumstances raised a number of “red flags” about potential further offences.
Bail was denied despite McDonald offering to leave Northern Ireland.
The judge stated: “While it may provide a degree of comfort and protection for the complainant in this case, it’s not going to provide much comfort to any Scottish females who may enter a relationship with this man.”