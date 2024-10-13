The case was heard at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday

​​A Co Antrim welder has appeared in court accused of smuggling 18 kilos of herbal cannabis across the Irish Sea.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 42-year-old William Stewart faced charges of importing herbal cannabis, being concerned in the supply of the class B drug, possession with intent to supply and simple possession, all alleged to have been committed on October 11.

A PSNI officer said that police were objecting to bail due to fears over Stewart committing further offences, fleeing the jurisdiction, destroying evidence and further that he may face “retribution” from criminal elements.

He outlined how Stewart had travelled from England to the port at Cairnryan, arriving in Belfast by ferry at 5.30am on Friday.

His Ford Transit van was searched and in a secure box hidden under tyres and welding equipment, police uncovered 18 kilos of herbal cannabis in vacuum packs, with an estimated street value of around £325,000.

Arrested and interviewed Stewart, from the Dundrod Road at Nutts Corner, refused to answer questions and the officer said he also refused to provide the passcodes for two mobile phones police had seized.

Defence solicitor Garett McCann said there was “absolutely no evidence” to support contentions that Stewart would either flee or would face retribution.

He argued that with six young children all living in NI, “he is highly unlikely to flee” and also that the claim of potential retribution is “routinely made by police” in drug cases.

Mr McCann submitted that with a bail address with his parents and the defendant’s father willing to put up a £2,000 cash surety “this man could easily be managed on bail” with conditions attached, but District Judge Rosalie Prytherch refused the bail application.

She said it was her view that Stewart does face “an element of retribution” because “clearly this is a significant amount of drugs so someone is at a loss”.