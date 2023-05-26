News you can trust since 1737
Co Armagh lorry driver in custody after £6 million cannabis haul found in vehicle at Belfast Port

A lorry driver from Portadown has been arrested after cannabis worth an estimated £6 million was found in a vehicle at Belfast Port.
By Mark Rainey
Published 26th May 2023, 23:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 23:20 BST

The 45-year-old was detained by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Friday following the discovery of 300 kilos of the drug among a consigment of soft drinks.

NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “This is a massive haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.

“Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation.”

The cannabis seized by the UK Border Force was disguised as a consignment of soft drinks
He went on to say: “We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities.”

Border Force acting Assistant Director Darren Brabon said: “This seizure underlines Border Force’s commitment to reduce harm to communities, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies, including the NCA, to combat such criminality.”