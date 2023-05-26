Co Armagh lorry driver in custody after £6 million cannabis haul found in vehicle at Belfast Port
The 45-year-old was detained by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Friday following the discovery of 300 kilos of the drug among a consigment of soft drinks.
NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “This is a massive haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.
“Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation.”
He went on to say: “We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities.”
Border Force acting Assistant Director Darren Brabon said: “This seizure underlines Border Force’s commitment to reduce harm to communities, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies, including the NCA, to combat such criminality.”