Co Armagh lorry driver in custody after £6 million cannabis haul found in vehicle at Belfast Port

The 45-year-old was detained by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Friday following the discovery of 300 kilos of the drug among a consigment of soft drinks.

NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “This is a massive haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation.”

The cannabis seized by the UK Border Force was disguised as a consignment of soft drinks

He went on to say: “We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities.”