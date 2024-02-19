Co Armagh man accused of murdering his three-year-old son is sent back in prison after travelling to Wales

Craig Rowland

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that 28-year-old Craig Rowland from Millington Park in Portadown is on bail of charges of the murder and manslaughter of his infant son Lewis Oliver Rowland who died on 20 October 2018.

But despite having a condition that he is to reside at his home address, the alleged killer had travelled to Wales to visit relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Detective Sergeant told the court how police in Wales had received a tip-off on Wednesday that Rowland was at an address there.

When officers spoke to him, Rowland initially claimed he was not subject to any bail conditions but he eventually admitted that he was and following that, the PSNI were alerted to the situation.

Both Rowland and the child’s mother Laura Graham, 31, from the same address, have admitted a charge of child cruelty in that having custody, charge or care of Lewis, they allegedly wilfully neglected the child on 20 November 2015 “in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.”

In court today the Detective Sergeant told District Judge Rosie Watters that she was objecting to Rowland being freed on bail again due to concerns that he would abscond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He faces a lengthy custodial sentence if he is convicted,” said the detective, highlighting that despite knowing his bail condition Rowland had travelled to Wales without permission and then “deliberately lied to police.”

Defence counsel Conor Lunny told the court that Rowland is from Wales originally and the majority of his family still live there.

The court was told that on 6 February, Rowland “went to visit his elderly granny who is under going cancer treatment.”

Emphasising that Rowland has attended all other court hearings, the barrister told the judge the alleged killer “has been on bail without incident for the best part of a year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he conceded that Rowland should have told his legal team of his travel intentions so that a proper bail variation application could have been made, Mr Lunny respectively suggested that given Rowland’s adherence to bail thus far, “such an application may well have been granted.”

District Judge Watters said given the fact Rowland is on Crown Court bail, “I think that a Crown Court judge should make the decision.”