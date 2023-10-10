Co Armagh pensioner denies charge of perverting course of justice in Robert Hamill murder case

​A Co. Armagh pensioner today denied perverting the course of justice more than 20 years ago when police were investigating the murder of Robert Hamill.

Portadown man Robert Hamill, who was murdered in 1996.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, 72-year-old Kenneth Hanvey entered a not guilty plea to the single charge against him of perverting the course of public justice on 25 November 1997.

The charge alleges that Hanvey, from the Derryanvil Road in Portadown, perverted justice “in that, when asked by a police officer about a telephone call made from a certain house on 27 April 1997 at 08:37 hours, you gave false information to a police officer that it had been James Michael Robert McKee who made the telephone call.”

Last month Portadown couple ex-RUC reserve officer 69-year-old Cecil Atkinson and his wife Eleanor Atkinson, also 69 and both from the Brownstown Road in Portadown, denied conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

They are accused of conspiring with each other and with Andrea McKee, James Michael McKee “and others” to pervert the course of justice on dates between September and 30 October 1997 by agreeing “to give false information to police officers making enquiries about a telephone call made from your house on 27 April 1997 at 08.37 hours, as to the identity of the person making that call.”

In a case which has been before the courts at various levels from as long ago as 2003 and has even been dismissed by other judges due ago a lack of credible evidence, this is the first time Hanvey has appeared in the Crown Court.

The charges arise after Robert Hamill was beaten to death by a loyalist mob on 8 May 1997 and his murder was the subject of a public inquiry because it was alleged that four police officers were positioned in a police vehicle near the scene of the attack but did not intervene.

Mr Atkinson was one of the officers in the police vehicle on the night Mr Hamill was killed in April 1997.

In court today both senior lawyers for both the defence and prosecution agree the trial would take around a month to hear and due to a busy court diary, it would not be heard until at least the New Year and possibly as far away as around Easter.