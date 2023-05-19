Co Down man facing charges after his American pit bull mauled another dog to death

Court report

Prosecuting lawyer Chris Holmes told Newtownards Magistrates Court that as well as criminal charges being laid against Peter Robert Harris (age unknown), Ards and North Down Council will also be seeking a destruction order against the dog named Cyclone.

He revealed that to date, council kennelling costs are at £1,980 but he submitted “there’s very little doubt as to the outcome.”

“It’s an American pit bull and the animal it attacked was simply torn apart,” he told District Judge Amanda Brady, “I don’t think it could ever be released back into the community.”

Although he did not appear at court, Harris, from Cornmill Way in Millisle, was charged with four offences arising from the alleged incident on 9 February this year “at or about 4:25pm at 3 Tullykelvin Road, Greyabbey, including being the keeper of a dog which attacked another dog, attacked a person, having a dog that strayed and having a dog without a licence.

While District Judge Brady suggested adjourning the case for a month to the next Departmental court, Mr Holmes said such an adjournment “is another £1,900 down the line” as regards costs accruing.