Co Down youth football coach accused of sex offences against three young girls
Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court, 36-year-old Paul Allen confirmed his identity and also that he understood the eight charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on dates unknown between 1 June 2022 and 29 February this year.
Allen, from Meadowvale Drive in Bangor, faces two charges each of sexual activity with a child under 18, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, meeting a child following sexual grooming and attempting to engage in a sexual act in the presence of a child.
The offences relate to three young girls and the particulars of four counts reveal that youth football coach Allen allegedly incited two of the girls to engage in sexual activity when he was “in a position of trust in relation to the said child.”
Giving evidence a police constable said she knew the facts of the case and she believed she could connect Allen to each of the charges.
Adjourning the case to 17 October, District Judge Mark Hamill freed Allen on his own bail of £400 with conditions that he has no contact with anyone under 18 “unless approved by Social Services” and also that he is barred from contacting directly or indirectly any of the complainants or witnesses in the case.