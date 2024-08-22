Co Down youth football coach accused of sex offences against three young girls

Paul Allen pictured outside Newtownards Court.

​​A Co. Down youth football coach appeared in court today accused of sexual offences allegedly committed against three young girls.

Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court, 36-year-old Paul Allen confirmed his identity and also that he understood the eight charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on dates unknown between 1 June 2022 and 29 February this year.

Allen, from Meadowvale Drive in Bangor, faces two charges each of sexual activity with a child under 18, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, meeting a child following sexual grooming and attempting to engage in a sexual act in the presence of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences relate to three young girls and the particulars of four counts reveal that youth football coach Allen allegedly incited two of the girls to engage in sexual activity when he was “in a position of trust in relation to the said child.”

Giving evidence a police constable said she knew the facts of the case and she believed she could connect Allen to each of the charges.