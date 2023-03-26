The discovery was found in a plastic bag during a litter pick in the Baragh Gardens area of the village on Saturday afternoon.

Police cordoned off the area and the items were sent for forensic examination after Army ammunition experts were tasked to the scene.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Elliott said he believes there are a lot of questions to be answered following the seizure.

UUP MLA Tom Elliott said the find was made in a very quiet and respectable area

“I'm assuming the firearms and ammunition have been dumped there but I'm waiting for more information from the police,” he said.

“I know it was a young male who found the items and it must have come as a real shock to him as he was simply conducting a litter pick on behalf of the community.

“It is the issue of not knowing what the items were and it raises a lot of questions that haven't been answered yet.

“It is a very quiet area and is very respectable and I'm sure the find has come as a real shock to everyone.

“I plan to be in consultation with the police at the earliest opportunity to find out more.”

The former UUP leader condemned those responsible and urged anyone with any information to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“I obviously condone the find of such serious items,” he continued.

“It’s never welcome in any community but especially when it’s in a residential area with young families.

“I strongly urge anyone with information to come forward but for all we know, the items could have been lying there for a considerable period of time.

“The area has had a few security alerts in recent times but I can’t remember the last gun and ammunition that was found in public.”

Detectives investigating the discovery are keen to hear from anyone with information that could assist the investigation. Call 101, quoting reference 1016 25/03/23.