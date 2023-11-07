Co Tyrone man jailed for four years over attempted murder of police officer to have his sentence reviewed

​A "potentially unduly lenient" sentence handed to a man in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Co Tyrone is to be referred to the Court of Appeal.

Gavin Coyle, 46, from Omagh, was sentenced to six years, but is set to serve four years in prison for IRA membership and providing a car to be used by terrorists.

That car was used in an operation to plant a bomb under the car of a serving police officer in May 2008.

The Tyrone brigade of the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bomb exploded as the officer drove to work. The officer survived but was left with what has been described as permanent, disfiguring injuries.

At Belfast Crown Court last month, Judge Patricia Smyth sentenced Coyle to six years, and he will have to serve two thirds before he will become eligible for release.

Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service has confirmed it has lodged papers to appeal against the sentence.

A spokesperson said the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron, has "carefully considered details concerning the sentencing of Coyle at Belfast Crown Court on 6 October 2023 for offences connected with a car bomb attack which left a police officer seriously injured".

The spokesperson said: "He has decided that there is sufficient basis to refer the sentence imposed to the Court of Appeal as potentially unduly lenient.

"The necessary papers were drawn up and lodged with the court office last week before expiry of the 28-day time limit.