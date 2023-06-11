Coleraine anniversary service will ensure bomb victims are not forgotten: SEFF

The six people who died were: Elizabeth Craigmile,76; Robert Scott, 72; Dinah Campbell, 72; Francis Campbell, 70; Nan Davis, 60, and Elizabeth Palmer, 60. The Campbells and Elizabeth Craigmile were all related; Francis was Dinah’s husband, and Elizabeth was his sister.Mr Donaldson said: “Fifty years ago on Monday, the town and people of Coleraine came under a vicious assault from the Provisional IRA. Six innocents, six older members of the community were cruelly stolen away from their families and for what?”“No ‘political’ cause could justify such madness. Broken homes were left behind, the reverberations of the bombs detonated that day reverberate to this day.We would wish to commend those who have striven years to have a permanent memorial located at the sire, a reminder to visitors and locals alike of the horrors of terrorism and to ensure that six ordinary, yet extraordinary people are never forgotten”.Mr Donaldson added: “We are privileged to support a number of the Coleraine families and we will he making every effort to reach out to others in the times ahead. We will stand with the innocents of Coleraine on Monday and in the days and weeks that follow.“Coleraine has been a forgotten atrocity of ‘the Troubles’ but the quiet dignity of those impacted by the events of that day is something which should be acknowledged. On Monday, focus falls on those who perished five decades ago and, going forward, greater focus should be upon those left behind.”