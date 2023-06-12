Six people were killed and 33 injured when the town was devastated on June 12 1973 by a Provisional IRA bomb attack. Two car bombs were detonated, the first at 3pm on Railway Road and the second five minutes later at Hanover Place.

A minute’s silence was held on Monday to mark the timing of the first and most devastating car bomb blast. This was followed by an act of remembrance before the dedication of the new memorial at Coleraine Town Hall by Mayor Steven Callaghan.

Mr Callaghan said the memorial signifies that the innocent lives will never be forgotten. During his speech at the event, he thanked the families of the victims for their input in what he termed a long process to come up with the design, location and wording of the memorial.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, and Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Alison Millar at newly-unveiled memorial to mark the 50th anniversary of the Coleraine bomb

Later, he said: “This was a very touching remembrance service and I am sure that many people here today will have been moved, as I have been. This beautiful sculpture will ensure the victims are never forgotten and will give the families a place to come and remember them. We would not have reached this point without the help and support of the victims’ families and I want to thank them for engaging with this long collaborative process to bring about this fitting memorial today.”

The permanent memorial follows the unveiling last year of a granite plaque, which was integrated onto the pavement at Railway Road – marking the location of the first bomb.

The Coleraine bomb attack sparked fury among loyalist paramilitaries and prompted a series of sectarian killings, including the murder of SDLP senator Paddy Wilson and Irene Andrews on June 26.

Sean McGlinchey was convicted of playing a role in the bombing and served time in prison. He went on to have a political career as a Limavady councillor, where he served as mayor. He continues to be a councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

South East Fermanagh Foundation director Kenny Donaldson welcomed the recognition of what he termed a “forgotten atrocity”.

“We would wish to commend those who have striven years to have a permanent memorial located at the site, a reminder to visitors and locals alike of the horrors of terrorism and to ensure that six ordinary, yet extraordinary, people are never forgotten,” he said. “We are privileged to support a number of the Coleraine families and we will be making every effort to reach out to others in the times ahead, we will stand with the innocents of Coleraine on Monday and in the days and weeks that follow.