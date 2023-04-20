Police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area. Officers attended and an item was examined and declared as nothing untoward.

The road has re-opened and all residents have returned to their homes. Police thanked local residents for their co-operation as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, in a statement, police said they were in attendance at a security alert in the Woodburn Crescent area of Coleraine “following the discovery of a suspicious object”.

The statement added: “The object is believed to have been buried in this location for a number of years.

“Motorists and pedestrians are advised a cordon is in place at Sprucefield Drive and Danes Hill Road. A number of nearby houses are also due to be evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area is closed to traffic and pedestrians at present. A further update will be provided in due course.”