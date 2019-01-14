Coleraine stabbing: Teen being held on suspicion of attempted murder

Police officers investigating a stabbing in Coleraine during which two women were injured say they are continuing to question a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.

“The women, both aged 22, were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue at around 11.25pm on Sunday night,” Inspector David Jennings said.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that while serious are not believed to be life threatening at present.

“The arrested male was detained a short time later.”

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1220 of 13/01/19.

At the time of publication, a PSNI spokesman confirmed that the arrested teenager “remains in police custody”.