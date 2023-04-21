Meanwhile DUP MP Jim Shannon said that it is his expectation that the world to come will bring justice, though he largely escaped it on Earth.

Murphy, 70, died this week.

His body was brought to the chapel in Belleeks today, south Armagh, draped in an Irish tricolour, with black gloves placed on top – the classic symbol of a dead paramilitary.

Tribute to republican bomber Colm Murphy

Two attempts to prosecute him for his role in the murder of 31 people on August 15, 1998, failed.

But he was eventually held liable in a civil court, which works on the basis of balance of probabilities, rather than needing to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

As the News Letter reported, Omagh was not the only bloodied milestone in his paramilitary career.

The Facebook page of RNU Béal Feirste (the Belfast branch of the Republican Network for Unity) said this afternoon: “Today RNU Béal Feirste gathered at the new monument at Miltown Cemetery at 1pm to pay our respects To Colm Murphy.

"We laid a number of wreaths at the same time of the funeral as a mark of solidarity. We send our sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

The Deise Republican Group, based in Waterford, said: “Deise Republican Group sends our sincere condolences to the Murphy family on the passing of Óglach [soldier, warrior] Colm Murphy.

“Colm was a life long republican who never shone [sic] from his beliefs and will be sorely missed by his comrades up and down the country. Rest in peace.”

The Twitter account of Anti Imperialist Action Ireland (14,500 followers, @AIAIreland) said: “Anti Imperialist Action Ireland sends condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Vol. Colm Murphy.

"A lifelong Irish Republican, imprisoned in Ireland and the US, who was harrassed [sic] by British imperialism and the Free State throughout his life.”

Earlier the page of “Duleek 1916-1981 Hunger-strike Monument”, based in Co Meath, had said: “Duleek 1916-1981 Monument Committee extend our sincere sympathy to the Murphy family on the passing of Óglach Colm Murphy.

“Colm was a life time unrepentant republican who dedicated his whole life to the republican cause and was held in high esteem in the republican family throughout Ireland and further afield.

“Our thoughts are with Óglach Colm Murphy's family at this difficult time. Rest in Peace Colm. Your sacrifice for the cause of Irish freedom will never be forgotten.”

And RNU Dún Dealgan (Dundalk) had said: “A chairde, it was with heavy hearts that we received the news that our friend and comrade Oglach Colm Murphy had passed away.

"He was a staunch and dedicated leader of the Republican cause for most of his life, beloved by his family, friends and comrades.

"Let me carry your Cross for Ireland, Lord!

“For Ireland weak with tears,

“For the aged man of the clouded brow,

“And the child of tender years;

“For the empty homes of her golden plains;

“For the hopes of her future, Too!

“Let me carry your Cross for Ireland, Lord!

“For the cause of Roisin Dubh.- Thomas Ashe

“Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.”

The DUP’s spokesman on human rights Jim Shannon MP meanwhile told the News Letter: “I've always believed that those who committed terrible crimes be accountable to the law of the land, and it'd be my hope that all of those who escaped it in this world will not escape it in the next world.

"I'm a Christian. I believe in and serve and worship a God who's a God of love. But He's also a God of justice, and those who have done wrong in this world will pay greatly in the next.”

