Colum Eastwood condemns 'cowardly' adults who 'send kids out to throw petrol bombs' as trouble flares in Londonderry's Creggan estate
The PSNI has said that drivers should “avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire”.
SDLP leader and MP for Foyle Mr Eastwood said: “This is the last thing that our community wants or needs.
"The kids being whipped up into throwing petrol bombs at journalists and the police are putting their own lives and futures at risk as well as the safety of others.
“Those responsible for this only want to drag us back. They have nothing to offer the people of this city and they need to understand that we all want a better future.
"The people of Derry want to live in peace with their neighbours. We won’t have that peace threatened by anyone, let alone cowards that send kids out to throw petrol bombs.”
More to follow.