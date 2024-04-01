Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI has said that drivers should “avoid Central Drive and the surrounding area in Creggan where there are a number of people with petrol bombs in the area, and a van has been set on fire”.

SDLP leader and MP for Foyle Mr Eastwood said: “This is the last thing that our community wants or needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The kids being whipped up into throwing petrol bombs at journalists and the police are putting their own lives and futures at risk as well as the safety of others.

Two young men, one carrying a petrol bomb, stand next to an IRA sign in the Creggan area of Londonderry, as a Easter Monday parade commemorating the anniversary of the Easter Rising Rebellion of 1916 takes place. Picture date: Monday April 1, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Parade. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“Those responsible for this only want to drag us back. They have nothing to offer the people of this city and they need to understand that we all want a better future.

"The people of Derry want to live in peace with their neighbours. We won’t have that peace threatened by anyone, let alone cowards that send kids out to throw petrol bombs.”