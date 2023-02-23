COMMENTS: Widespread condemnation of attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell coming from all parts of Northern Ireland

** The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, described it as an ‘outrage’ and an ‘awful and appalling act’.

Dr Kirkpatrick said, “It is difficult to find the words to describe the sense of anger and outrage felt by so many at this awful and appalling act.

"Serving the community by day then serving the community off duty coaching young people, we lift Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell up in prayer, praying also for his family, his colleagues and the children who witnessed this horror.

"We owe a great debt to those who serve in the Police Service to keep us, and our way of life, safe.

"May he, his family and colleagues know the love, strength and comfort of the Lord Jesus Christ at this time and how what the PSNI does day in and day out is much valued.”

Another statement from Roman Catholic Bishop Donal Mckeown says: “The attempted murder of the police officer last evening in Omagh is a wholly unjustifiable and appalling act. There can be no excuse for any attack on members of the PSNI and they deserve our support. Police officers carry out their duties on behalf of the whole community”.

“My prayers are with the injured police officer and his family and those who are caring for him at this time.”

And the Chief Executive Officer of Sport NI Antoinette McKeown said: “Violent and brutal acts such as these are to be condemned in any circumstances, however to target a sporting coach in front of young people is simply abhorrent.

“Sport would not exist without volunteers, and we value the diversity and contribution of every person who gives their time to enrich lives through sport. Sport is a powerful means of uniting people and we deplore this mindless attack on a valued member of our sporting community.

“We know the entire sporting community will be united in solidarity, and our thoughts are with the officer, and his family and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile in a separate statement UUP Leader Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “The attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell is a reminder of the evil that still lurks in the shadows in our society. This officer was targeted while serving his community even when off-duty coaching a local football team. To shoot John in front of his child and other children is barbaric.

The shooting took place at Youth Sport on the Killyclogher Road

“News that the PSNI are pursuing a line of inquiry that the New IRA may be responsible harks back to dark days. These are regressive elements of our society who still have not got the message that they and their murderous, hate-filled agenda have been rejected.

“Those responsible are pathetic, they are a minority and they do not represent the majority of people in Northern Ireland who want peace. They must be rooted out and sent to prison for a very long time.”

Vice Chair of the The Policing Board Edward Jardine said: “Members have expressed their anger at the callous attack on Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell. Bringing terror to the heart of a sports centre where his son was present, and children and young people were gathered, shows the depravity and recklessness of those responsible.

“Serving the community by day and volunteering his spare time, John was a committed, respected and caring officer who worked to make our community safer and help others in the best possible way. Today our thoughts remain with John and his family as he continues to fight for his life.

“We thank all those who stepped forward to help after the attack. We also send a message of support to all the officers and staff within the Police Service who serve our community every day, and we very much welcome the cross community and political support voiced for policing in the wake of this attack.

“As the police begin their work to find those responsible, we call on the community to work with the police and provide any information that may help this investigation.

"As a community we cannot allow this terror to succeed.”

