It was reported that at around 5.20pm a man forced entry to the property and left with a number of items, including a bank card, which was then used at a cash machine in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast at approximately 5.45pm.

The suspect was described as a man aged in his 20s, of slim build with dark hair, facial hair and wearing a grey coloured tracksuit.

Enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with information, or who may have been in the Ormeau Road area at around 5.20pm, or the Bradbury Place area at around 5.45pm, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1836 of 01/03/24.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a commercial property in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast on Friday