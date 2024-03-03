Commercial property broken into in the Ormeau Road area of Belfast and number of items taken as police appeal for information
It was reported that at around 5.20pm a man forced entry to the property and left with a number of items, including a bank card, which was then used at a cash machine in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast at approximately 5.45pm.
The suspect was described as a man aged in his 20s, of slim build with dark hair, facial hair and wearing a grey coloured tracksuit.
Enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with information, or who may have been in the Ormeau Road area at around 5.20pm, or the Bradbury Place area at around 5.45pm, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1836 of 01/03/24.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.